For the second year, a “Saudi champion” leads the world in the “Cybersecurity” competition

The Saudi champion, a doctoral student at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, Khalid bin Muhammad Al-Shamrani, continued to achieve global championships and lead for the second year in a row in the field of “cybersecurity”, in addition to achieving gold medals in the same field, in the most powerful software competitions around the world. It was held in the German city of Munich, and its competition lasted two full months.

“Previously” continued with the hero “Al-Shamrani”, who said: “First, I dedicate the victory to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to His Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – may God protect them – and to the dear homeland and to all the Saudi people.”

He added, “Thanks to God, I was able to develop a unique and rare scientific theory, which was worthy of achieving and winning gold medals, and before that the title and the lead for the second year in a row in “discovering security vulnerabilities”, as well as the lead in “creating a test to cover branches in the code”, in addition to achieving The gold medal in all sections of the competition, and the silver medal as a tool that consumes less processor and memory (Green Testing Tool).

About the competition, he said: “The award is part of the 25th International Conference on Basic Curricula for Software Engineering, which falls under the umbrella of the Joint European Conference on Software Theory and Practice, and was held in the German city of Munich. The competition was fierce and strong. It was done with the largest global tools in this field.”

The “Saudi Champion” continued his speech: What intensified the pressure and doubled the effort to maintain the title; is what was developed in the competition; where “industrial and commercial” tools were allowed to be shared as well as “scientific and academic” tools; Which made us live in a period in which we lack sleep and rest, and most of the time does not stop thinking about how to win titles and maintain the lead.

Al-Shamrani added: More than 50 tools worldwide participated in the competition, after they were classified into two groups; According to the tool approach (Test-Comp & SV-Comp), the SV-Comp & Test-Comp standards are the strongest, and they are rated A-standards for their difficulty.

He concluded his speech about the details of the competition by saying: “More than 4236 standards (software) have been participated in, and their testing takes a period of no less than 210 hours on regular devices, due to the magnitude of many standards that included real systems such as Amazon systems, Busybox and FTP protocols.

Al-Shamrani concluded his speech by thanking “Previously” for its support for his success and honoring him with titles in the past and current year; He appreciated the efforts of those who supported him and shared the joy with him from colleagues and family, asking God to help him complete his studies and return to the homeland, and serve him with all his experience in the field of cybersecurity, as well as representing him in global forums.

It is noteworthy that the Saudi champion, “Khaled Al-Shamrani”, one of the employees of the Institute of Public Administration, had obtained a master’s degree from America (University of Central Tennessee), and is attending a doctorate during this period at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, and last year he won the competition’s top spot. The global Test-comp 2021, in the “Security Vulnerabilities Discovery” section, achieved second place in all departments.