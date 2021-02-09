For the first time he arrived in Italy

Netflix, the broadcasting giant, has announced good news for our country: for the first time there is also a physical office in Italy.

Rome Has been confirmed The capital of cinema Italian. He also knows her well NetflixWho chose it as the real home for his family First offices In a beautiful country. In fact, the California television giant predicted a will opening last year Creativity Center In Italy. a Project Which seems to materialize in the coming months in the capital.

And even the choice of site is not random: it will, in fact, be the Italian norm for Netflix Velino Ratzi At Boncompagni via prof Rome. that Historic building, With three floors near the US Embassy on Via Veneto. It will become a popular property Marketing office and creative center: There is no specific date yet but we are talking about it Mid-2021.

Netflix will be the first Italian office in the center of Rome

Initially they will move Netflix’s Romanian office 40 employeesResponsible for monitoring marketing and developments for Italian projects From the platform. Figures that could grow soon, given that the company only launched last year 5 TV series Resources Made in italy: Too bad for ItalyBlack Moon, Summer, Coron and the documentary SanPa – lights and darkness of San Patriniano. Added to these Author’s film Like “The Wonderful Story of the Rose Island” with Elio Germano eLife in front of himWith Sophia Loren, she is really a candidate Golden balls.

Kelly LuiginbleVice President, International Original Content: “Opening an office in Rome is a logical continuation for us Long-term commitment Here. It will allow us to cultivate and work on creative partnerships Oversupply From movies and series Made in italyWhich will be appreciated by audiences all over the world. “

