David Avanisian Josh Kelly is Responsible for Jan 30th on DAZN

The long-awaited and long-awaited meeting between David Avanisian and Josh Kelly is formal on January 30th DazenAs the two will meet in the United Kingdom at a location to be determined.

The fight was originally scheduled for Avanisian (26-3-1, 14 KO) and Kelly (10-0-1, 6 KO) in December 2018, but Kelly pulled out of the match on the morning of the show, leading to a lot of cross-talk in the two years The last two.

Since then, the 32-year-old Avanisian has come down with some tears, winning three straight fights in Spain. Kerman pestered Legaraga for the European Welterweight title in March 2019, suspending Lejarraga in the first round of the rematch six months later, then defeating Jose del Rio in the title defense three months later.

Kelly, 26, went 2-0-1 by defeating Przemislav Ronovsky and Weston Campos, and a disappointing draw with Ray Robinson in June 2019 when Kelly was playing his first game for the United States.

“This fight has been around a long time ago and it is finally time to silence my doubts,” Kelly said. “He is the favorite in combat. He has proven how good he is in his last three fights. It will be a good fight, but I calmly trust it.”

“I feel that this is a turning point in my career. When I win, I will take it to the next level. A lot in the future lie about this fight. Before two fights I fought Ray Robinson, which was a huge step. I don’t think people realized the size of this step, but now I am fighting an Avanese.” I have to get the recognition that I deserve. “

The date January 30th is already stacked, and it can be a fun day out to try and figure out what to watch. DAZN will also have Sergey Kovalev vs Bektemir Melikuziev from Russia, while ESPN + will broadcast, at the same time American noon, Artur Beterbiev vs Adam Deines, also from Russia. The evening will see a PBC card on FOX headed by Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax.

There is currently no real note anywhere scheduled for January 23, January 29, February 5, or February 6.