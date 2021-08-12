Football: Australia bids to host the 2030 or 2034 World Cup

Football: Australia bids to host the 2030 or 2034 World Cup

Will the World Cup be held in Australia for the first time?

The Football Association of Australia (FFA) wants to host the men’s World Cup in 2030 or 2034. As announced by senior FFA staff, the association is currently developing plans for implementation. So far there has been no men’s soccer World Cup down there. However, in 2023, Australia will host the Women’s World Cup alongside New Zealand.

“We will be hosting a big competition in 2023. The competitions if we do it successfully,” said association director James Johnson of The Australian.

READ  Several rockets are frustrated by the "problematic" star-centered culture.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *