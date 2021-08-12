Huge Line: The solution to WhatsApp’s biggest problem

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Last night was on the eve of the launch of Samsung’s foldable smartphones, but the huge news that came out of the evening came from a completely different direction.

The instant messaging giant WhatsApp announced during the evening that it is expected that the transfer of call history between Android and Apple and vice versa will be enabled.

WhatsApp confirms that in the first phase, the option will be limited to only two new smartphones – Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, which will arrive in Israel early next month, after which the option will gradually unlock in other models as well.

According to a report on the Walla website, history transfer between devices will be possible after Samsung updated the Smart Switch app, which helps users copy content between operating systems – including contacts, photos and messages – and can now also import messages from WhatsApp via a USB cable. -C for Lightning to connect the two devices.

