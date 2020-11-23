An asteroid the size of the Golden Gate Bridge is heading towards Earth at 56,000 miles per hour

A giant asteroid is set to approach Earth this week.

The asteroid is said to have a diameter of 0.51 km – the same diameter as the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco – and it will pass within 4302775 km from Earth.

It is also said to be as tall as the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which is over 800 meters high.

NASA He defines asteroids as “the rocky, anaerobic remnants left from the early formation of our solar system about 4.6 billion years ago” and states that there are approximately 1,031,488 of them so far.

This particular asteroid was first discovered by scientists in New Mexico on November 29, 2000, and they have been tracking it ever since.

The asteroid 153 201 2000 WO107 is expected to approach Earth on Sunday, November 29, at 10:09 GMT and is expected to travel about 56,000 miles per hour. Now try to multiply Those Speeds Lewis Hamilton.

It has been classified as a Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA) as it will lie within 1.3 astronomical miles from Earth, in addition to being dubbed as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA), according to spacereference.org.

It is also classified as an Apollo asteroid because it will collide with Earth’s orbit as it passes through space.

Although it is classified as NEA – in addition to being extremely massive – unfortunately, astronomers will not be able to observe the asteroid 153 201 2000 WO107 from Earth.

While it is said that there is no chance of the asteroid actually colliding with our planet, due to its classification as NEA, it seems that NASA is still implementing its National Near-Earth Object Preparedness Strategy and the worst-case scenario action plan, Express Reports.

