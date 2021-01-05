First certified electric aircraft launched in Switzerland | Technique

The world’s first certified electric aircraft, manufactured by the Slovenian company Pipistrel and certified as Velis Electro, carried out its first test flight in the canton of Friborg, in western Switzerland, and is the first country to acquire these devices and license it to operation in its airspace.

The Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation said today that the device will be primarily used as a training aircraft for aspiring pilots in light flight and use.It represents an important step on the road to greener flight“.

Velis Electro received certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency for operation in mid-May, and the Swiss company AlpinAirPlanes was the first to acquire these devices from the Slovenian manufacturer.

Although it is not the first aircraft with an electric motor, it is the first aircraft to receive the first European Union certification to be able to fly.

The Felice Electro is a light aircraft with two seats, measuring only 6.47 meters in length, with a wingspan of 10.71 meters, a payload of 172 kilograms within 50 minutes of the flight, and it can reach a top speed of 200 kilometers per hour.