Finland-Russia | Finland – Russia 0:1: Russia keeps its chances | European Football Championship 2020

After beating Finland 1-0, Russia can continue to dream of reaching the Round of 16 of Euro 2020.

Finland-Russia: This is how the match went

The match started with a powerful blow, in the third minute, Joel Bohjanpalo, the winning scorer against Denmark, hit a cross into the Russian goal net, but the VAR rightly decided offside, and the striker was one centimeter away from Union Berlin here. To beat him in the second tournament.

Alexei Miranchuk scores today’s goalUEFA via Getty Images

Then Russia, under tremendous pressure after the defeat to Belgium, took the initiative, but needed the third minute of injury time in the first round before Alexei Miranchuk’s superb 12-meter shot gave Lukas Hradecky any defense.

In the second half, the Finns tried everything to equalize, but good chances were rare, and the Russians could have scored 2-0 on their counter-attacks, but Hradec was undefeated for the second time.

Star of the match: Alexei Miranchuk (Russia)

“The left-footed goal was excellent, having positioned himself well beforehand.”

Jean-Francois Dominguez, UEFA Technical Observer

Alexey Miranchuk is the star of the game: “At this point, winning was the most important thing. We did our job and keep going. Did we miss too many chances? This is football. It’s important to create chances.”

Russia celebrates its victory in St. PetersburgGetty Images

Marco Kanerva, coach Finland: “We defended well, we went ahead in attack compared to the match against Denmark. We didn’t manage to score, but we had good situations: some shots were close, others were blocked. It was a very close match.”

Paulus Aragori, captain of Finland: “I am very proud of the team today. Of course Russia has high quality, but we also had good chances to score.”

constellations

Finland: Hradecky – Toivio (85. Jensen), Arajuuri, O’Shaughnessy – Schüller (67. Kauko), Kamara – Raitala (75. Soiri), Lod, Uronen – Pukki (75. Lappalainen), Pohjanpalo

Russia: Safonov – Mario Fernandez (26. Karavaev), Daviev, Dzhikia, Kozyev – Zubnin, Barinov Ozdoev (61. Zimaldinov) – Alexey Miranchuk (85. Mukhin), Dzyuba (85. Sobolev), Golovin