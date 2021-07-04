80 Finnish fans went home with Covid-19 after attending the tournament

health authorities in Finland It found 80 positive for Covid-19 among Finnish fans who were tested at the border upon their return from St PetersburgThe Scandinavian country played its last European Championship match against Belgium on Monday.

The Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) warned that this data is preliminary and that the true number of infections could increase, so it asked fans who had traveled to Russia to avoid social contacts and take a second PCR test 72 hours later.

“The covid-19 pandemic in Russia worsened very quickly in June. The infection rate has accumulated in St Petersburg It is 240, while in Finland it is 19, so it is clear that the risk of infection in Saint Petersburg is higher than in Finland,” THL warned in a statement.

Last Tuesday, about 3,000 Finnish fans had to queue at the border with Russia for more than three hours for a PCR test, with temperatures reaching 30 degrees.

Finally, health authorities have allowed at least 800 fans to enter the country without getting tested due to a lack of capabilities, so they fear an increase in the number of infections coming from Russia.

The Finnish team, which has already been eliminated from EurocopFor the first time in history, she participated in the final stage of a major tournament, which sparked a real football “boom” in the Scandinavian country.

What’s more, after their narrow victory on their European debut against Denmark, which gave local fans hope of a feat that reached the Round of 16, a goal they ultimately failed to achieve after losses to Russia and Belgium.

Nevertheless, the “royal owls” did a good job, especially in defense, and took third place in group B, beating Russia in the table.

