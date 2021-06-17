Ray Fernandez Andes appointed Chief Financial Officer of Next Level Aviation

Chief Financial Officer Ray Fernandez-Andes has been appointed Chief Financial Officer The next level of flying, a reputable company engaged in the global distribution of serviceable materials (USM) for commercial aircraft and jet engines.

Ray Fernandez Andes has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Next Level Aviation. He will assist in developing financial strategies to support the company’s planned growth in the coming years, both organically and through acquisitions. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fernandez-Andes brings to NLA a wealth of aftermarket financial experience for the passenger and commercial aviation industries. He has extensive experience in improving financial results, providing strategic advice for growth and capital mobilization, as well as managing relationships with banks and investors. Fernandez-Andes is a licensed accountant in Florida and previously worked for Arthur Andersen as an auditor. He held several senior financial positions in the following companies:

Aerolis Airlines, LLC

Aviation Repair Technologies LLC

Arrow Cargo

World Air Lease, Inc.

General Electric Motors Services

“We are pleased to welcome Ray to Next Level Aviation as Chief Financial Officer. He will play a key role in executing our growth strategy while keeping our low cost structure intact. Jack Gordon, President and CEO of Next Level, said Ray’s extensive experience as CFO in airlines, leasing companies and workshops will provide us with a deep understanding of the markets in which we operate. “Ray will play a vital role as a member of the management team and will help our company provide customers with innovative and comprehensive service solutions to enable them to reduce maintenance costs and maximize operational efficiency,” Gordon added.

Gordon then continued: “We would also like to thank Steve Vavazza of SCF Advisory Services for the support, dedication and experience he has demonstrated over the past year as our interim CFO in a very challenging environment from an operating point of view.”

“Next Level Aviation has all the conditions necessary to achieve its goals of growth and profitable expansion in the aftermarket segment of the commercial aviation sector,” said Fernandez-Andes. I warmly welcome the opportunity to join the talented NLA team in implementing our strategy. ”

About Flying Next Level

Next Level Aviation is an ASA-100 certified supplier with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FFA) Advisory Circular which is 00-56B compliance certification engaged in the supply of Used Reusable Materials (USM) for commercial aircraft/jet engines for all Boeing and Airbus aircraft platforms and engines related jet. Next Level specializes in stocking spare parts for the Boeing 737, Airbus A320 and related jet engines, which currently represent approximately 70% of the world’s commercial fleet. Founded in March 2013 by Jack Gordon, Mike Dreyer and Matt Dreyer, Next Level Aviation has established itself as one of the largest suppliers of used reusable materials for commercial aircraft/jet engines in the world. www.nextlevelaviation.net

