Switzerland opens a criminal investigation against the FIFA president

The Swiss authorities announced, Thursday, 30 July 2020, the opening of a criminal case against FIFA President Gianni Infantino by a special public prosecutor who is investigating his dealings with the Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber.

He found a special public prosecutor who was appointed last month to review the allegations against the two men and others from FIFA Evidence of criminal behavior Related to their meetings, according to the authority supervising the Public Prosecution.

“This means abuse of public office, and breach of official secrets, Helping criminals and inciting these actionsThe AB-BA supervisor said in a statement.

Uber and Infantino have both previously denied After wrongdoing. FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Infantino was elected in 2016 to replace Joseph Blatter, who also faced criminal proceedings in 2015. Upon his election, Infantino promised to clean up FIFA And they brought back the spotlight on football.

Lauber submitted his resignation last week, after a court concluded Cover up a meeting with Infantino He lied to supervisors while his office investigated corruption around the global football governing body.

According to his office, Uber He formally resigned on Tuesday And his last day of active work will be August 31.

AB-BA said that Special Prosecutor Stefan Keeler opened a procedure against Infantino and the Regional Attorney General who participated in the meetings, and that he is seeking parliamentary approval. To raise immunity to Lauber.

