Finance services with small installments without interest – economical

buying installments The Internet has become easier and more profitable. The the shopping Over time, thanks to companies that guarantee Small monthly amounts Also for low priced apparel products, beauty and technology, which is increasingly successful among users, especially more of them small.

Small installments for online purchases

The Installments for small online purchases Perhaps it was one of the last taboos for all fans the shopping on the World Wide Web. Although for some time it has been possible to finance online shopping with payment installments, the latter is always indicated expensive items And they perceive the benefit. Recent trend, especially appreciated Generation Zis the mini installments at the interest rate 0, for purchases that are not high amounts e Managed by third party companies Compared to online stores.

Scalabai

Scalapay, a financial technology company founded in 2019 by an Italian entrepreneur Simone Manciniis one of the companies that offers users paid installments Small amounts at interest rate 0. The company collaborates with companies such as Calzedonia, Twin-Set, Veralab and BiquadroLiu Jo E AC MilanOffer deferred purchase in three equal instalments.

On request you can specify this Payment methodProvide a credit card from which the pre-determined amount will be debited.

if it was Pay The scheme is not implemented, Scalapay applies a commission of 10 euros. If the missed payment is not made within 7 days As of the given date, an additional fee of €7 will apply.

Clearpay

Among the companies that offer users Installment Purchases Without interest there is also Clearpay. Finance company, already operating in United States of America, Australia and the United Kingdom, interest-free payment in 4 installments in Italy. To use Clearpay at online shopping There are many in the beauty and fashion sector such as Pandora and Shein – just select them as payment method at checkout. You only pay The first batchEnter a credit card. Subsequent fees are charged automatically every 14 days.

You can pay the installments due until 11 pm the day after the deadline without incurring it Penalties. After this date, a €6 late fee and an additional €6 late fee will be charged if nonpayment Not done within 7 days.

Klarna

Klarna also allows users to Divide the purchase cost In 3 interest-free installments, it is debited from the credit card provided at that time paying off every 30 days. Among the companies that provide this type of service there are clothing brand Alcott, beauty brands and Clothes luxury like kenzo, Furla Marc Jacobs, tech stores and IT giant Huawei.

Through the application or customer service you can also order Expiry date extension from one go. In any case, failure to pay involves fines and sums you did not pay It is transferred to a credit refund.

Amazon shopping

Amazon also decided to make more basic purchases for its users, which guarantees the payment of installments over many high tech accessories. This payment method only applies to new products, new Amazon devices, and certificate renewalsold and shipped by Amazon.co.uk.

To see if the item you want to buy can be in batches“Buy in monthly installments” should appear under Payment Options on the page the details for the product.

The sum is divided into 5 or 12 monthly installments No interest, guaranteed by the credit card used at the time of purchase. You can also change a file Payment method or payment Among those registered in the application and website.

If shipment is unsuccessful, Amazon reserves the right, 10 days after nonpayment and after notifying the user via e-mail, to deregister the device and disable your ability to access its content.