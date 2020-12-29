Filtered images of a rare functional prototype of the first Apple Watch (PHOTOS)

Through its Twitter account, the Apple Demo has leaked a series of photos of the unique prototype of the first release of the Apple Watch with the operating system installed and fully functional. Catch The dedicated site 9to5Mac.

The leaked images show different UI screens, in a fully functional version of “pre-watchOS 1.0”. One of the apps that caught attention is “Lisa tester”, which shows an interactive representation of the home screen.

The prototype for Apple Watch with Security Box runs on an internal version of Pre-WatchOS 1.0, complete with internal testing apps and development settings. It’s very surprising that something like this still exists; Without being destroyed. #Abellinpic.twitter.com/WDTWP0NpIp – Apple Demo (AppleDemoYT) December 27, 2020

On the other hand, the appearance of the prototype is a far cry from that of the current models. The watch in question was not equipped with the “Digital Crown” technology, so it was operated using two buttons on the left side and another button, the start button, located at the bottom of the screen.

Likewise, a strange message is displayed noting that the device is not authorized by the FCC, which is currently banning its sale, making it clear that it is intended for internal development.

This type of device is very difficult to find, as foundations are generally destroyed to avoid leakage in designs under development. In this case, however, a sample managed to survive.

