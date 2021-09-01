Fiji-Argentina, New Zealand and Great Britain, Sevens men’s semi-final | arabic

Argentina returned against South Africa despite playing almost the entire match at a disadvantage. (Ben Stansall/AFP)

The current Olympic champion, Fiji, is two steps away from re-certification for the rugby gold medal in the seventh. Milanese put the cards on the table to leave Australia by the wayside in the quarter-finals with a 19-0 score. without reflections.

Argentina will be his opponent in the semi-finals. Before the three minutes, Pumas lost 0-7 to South Africa and had only one less red goal left in front of Gaston Rivul, but they nevertheless achieved the feat of tracking a world power like Springboks with three Tests, to edge 19.-14.

On the other side of the table, New Zealand, who stayed on track in the quarter-finals five years ago, will fight for their first medal after beating Canada without problems (21-10).

The All Blacks will face Great Britain in the semi-finals, which won the silver medal in Rio de Janeiro. The British – the team that appears only under this name at the Games, because in the rest of the competitions each country takes part – made another great comeback, losing 0-21 to the USA but managing to turn it around. Until the 26-21 final.