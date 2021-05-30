6 best road trips to take in Australia

Six of the best road trips in Australia, to think and enjoy the imagination before even being there

More than one country, Australia is a continent that seems built for adventure and wild travel. Its wild nature is so diverse that it invites us to take the road and go on two, three, or even fifteen-day excursions to discover the beauty that the landscape has in store for us.

1. Grand Pacific Drive

There are countless experiences to enjoy along Grand Pacific Drive, from adrenaline-filled adventure activities to delicious food and wine, family discoveries, natural wonders, and the many unreliable beaches.

Way. Ocean. Endless experiences. Starts from Real National Park, Less than an hour south Financial District SydneyGrand Pacific Drive is A 140-kilometer coastal excursion takes you through the rainforests, over the famous Sea Cliff Bridge and through the coastal towns and cities of Wollongong, Shellharbour, Kiama and Shoalhaven.

You can choose to return to Sydney with its charming and alluring Southern Highlands Or continue to the Victorian Frontier via the picturesque Europodala s The Costa Sapphire.

2. The Great Barrier Reef

From Cairns to Cape Tribulation, it lies along the stunning coastline that nestles two World Heritage Site areas, the Great Barrier Reef and tropical rainforests.

El Great Barrier Reef Drive From Cairns to Cape Tribulation lies along the stunning coastline that includes two World Heritage Site areas, the Great Barrier Reef and the tropical rainforest. Where Cairns, Go north through Barron River Until Beaches of North Cairns including Trinity Beach, Palm Cove and Ellis Beach.

Then the flight goes along the rim Coral sea, Passes Pristine tropical beaches Until Port Douglas, The perfect place to sail to the Great Barrier Reef. Port Douglas is a cozy and comfortable hotel Daintree Gate, the world’s oldest rainforest.

To the beautiful north Seasons canyon, Where you can discover the culture of the city Yalingi nails Before driving through sugar cane fields to the municipality Daintree. Take a tour to spot CrocodilesFish Barramundi Or marvel at the incredible avifauna. Could you Crossing the Daintree River by cable car For a fun stroll through ancient rainforests, stopping at lookout points to catch a glimpse of the Coral Sea as you stroll through the beautiful beaches. Cape TribulationAnd the Where rainforests meet coral reefs. Or turn your trek into a 4WD adventure through the rainforest, set off on a food track, or learn more about the indigenous people of the rainforest.

3. The Great Alpine Road

It stretches for more than 300 kilometers from Wangaratta to Bernsdale and is one of Australia’s classic summer tourist routes

Great Alpine Road, which It stretches for more than 300 kilometers from Wangaratta to Bernsdale, it’s a One of the classic summer tourism routes in Australia. You can start your tour from Wangaratta In the northeast to Meetong, Unbelievably Lagos Gippsland.

A 339 kilometer long adventure The highest accessible closed road in Australia Throughout the year It allows you to see up close the varied landscapes of Victoria. Travel through steep mountain ranges, down deep ravines, to lush forests and rolling vineyards on the way to the sparkling waterways of the coast Gippsland.

You can dine with fresh, local produce, sample regional wines, or have your own lunch to fish on a mountain stream while you are on the go.

This is A wonderful trip guaranteed all year long, With chances Hiking, cycling, camping and adrenaline-pumping adventures in hot climates, An alternative to making the popular winter snow. Whatever the season, you are sure to have fun Stunning views, unforgettable views and a warm welcome In villages along the way.

4. The Explorers Way (De Adelaide a Darwin)

The explorers’ trail is distinguished by its transition from the coastal Mediterranean climate in the south, through the arid desert landscape in the center, to the equatorial climate in the far north.

Oh really One of the best road trips in the world, Path of explorers It crosses the entire vast Australian continent, from north to south. Path of explorers It is striking how much the coastal climate of the Mediterranean Sea passes in the south, Through the arid desert landscape in the middle, To the tropical climate in the far north.

The Road Surpasses the largest barrier to early European travelers; Deserts and vast salt flats, the cruel irony of a country that floods in winter and dries up in summer. To the indigenous people who have inhabited and prospered in this country for tens of thousands of years, This is the land that supports them and forms the oldest living culture in the world.

5. Drive the east coast

It is one of the most popular places in the world to travel. It stretches across Queensland and New South Wales, and features the larger cities of Cairns and Brisbane

East coast of Australia One of the most famous places in the world to travel. It stretches all the time Queensland And in New South Wales, It presents the largest cities in Cairns y Brisbane. With them World-class beaches, ancient rainforests, endless adrenaline activities, enchanting cities, Truly a destination unlike any other.

One of the best things about the east coast of Australia A variety of things to do. On every trip to the East Coast, the traveler ends up doing completely different things and every trip is different.

If you try to decide In what direction to travel Up the east coast, in fact nOr there is no fundamental reason to go in one direction without the other. If you have more time, you might want to start from Cairns. Then you can continue driving south through Brisbane And continue around Sydney y Melbourne.

Where Cairns The itinerary will go south Pristine beaches, rugged mountain ranges, waterfalls, rainforests, charming surfing towns, some of the best diving spots in the world, So is the saga Isla Fraser. To the south, major Australian cities await with all their modernity, charm and infrastructure for any budget.

6. Great Ocean Road

Great Ocean Road starts a 90-minute drive from Melbourne city center. It stretches for 400 kilometers from Torquay to Nelson on the border with South Australia

No Great Ocean Road Spectake It meanders across the wild, raging Southern Ocean. House of Rugged cliffs, empty beaches, abundant wildlife, There is a natural affinity with nature along this famous route. s With epic waves and unforgettable hikes, You will find many adventures around every corner.

No Great Ocean Road 90 minutes drive from Melbourne city center. It stretches for 400 kilometers from Torquay to Nelson On the border with South Australia.

The stunning southwest coast of Victoria covers an incredible variety of landscapes. You will see world famous waves at Bells Beach Or you can relax on the sand Angelsy.

You can make time to visit this charming fishing village Fairy Port And delve into the artistic community brimming with vitality Lorne. Of course, it cannot be missed The 12 Apostles. Rugged limestone mounds that rise majestically from the Southern Ocean are a must. exist Helicopter tour service About the astonishing twelve apostles. From there you will see a file Bay of Islands, The Bridge of london Or all th The coast of the shipwreck So get to The oldest lighthouse in Australia is at Cape Otway.

From rainforests and rivers to ancient volcanoes and rugged coastlines, Great Ocean Road shows nature in its most diverse form. In the Great Otway National Park See thundering waterfalls, sparkling valleys, and hike across The tops of centuries-old trees are covered in moss. The Height Otway Fly Treetop Walk it’s a It walked at a height of 600 meters (0.6 miles) Long Through the treetops up a gentle slope through a wonderful wet forest.

