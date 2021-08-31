© Reuters. UK indices closed lower; Investing.com UK 100 is down 0.41%



Investing.com – British shares fell at the close on Tuesday; Sector decline, pushing indicators down.

At the close in London, it was down 0.41%.

Among the leading stocks today is VTB Bank PAO DRC (LON:), which rose 5.13% or 0.068 points and traded at 1.394 at the close. It was followed by Ferguson Plc (LON:) which rose 2.74% or 280.0 points to close at 10505.0, then Samsung Electronics Co Ltd DRC (LON 🙂 which rose 1.84% 29 50 points until the session was excluded. at 1,635.50.

To the tail of the cursor is over B&M European Value Retail SA (LON 🙂 which fell by 2.75% or 15.80 points to close at 559.00. In the meantime, NatWest Group PLC (LON:) stock fell 2.56%, 5.60 points, and closed at 213.10, while International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LON:): lost 2.54%, 4, 16 points, closing at 159.36.

The green numbers outperformed the red on the London Stock Exchange by 1,083 to 910, and 477 was flat.

Gold futures for December delivery were down 0.01%, or 0.15, to $1,812.05 an ounce. Regarding other commodities, crude oil futures for October delivery fell 0.62%, or $0.43 to settle at $68.78 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for November delivery fell 0.44%, or $0.32, to $71.91 a barrel.

GBP/USD fell 0.07% to 1.3749, while EUR/GBP rose 0.17% to 0.8586.

The dollar index rose 0.05% to 92.698.