Federer Olympics: Roger Federer leads the Swiss delegation to the Olympics | Sports

Roger Federer She was included in the list of 116 Swiss athletes selected for the competition Tokyo Olympics, announced this Monday Swiss Olympic Committee.

Number 8 in the world who will turn forty on August 8, However, he has not officially confirmed his participation.

It will end in June. He left doubt hanging by announcing that at the end of Wimbledon he would decide whether or not to be in Tokyo. For trying to achieve an Olympic gold medal per capita, the only major title missing from his record.

“I am looking forward to going to the Olympics (…) But with my team we decided to let Wimbledon passAnd they sit down and later decide what to do.”

The London Grand Slam concluded on Sunday, with the Swiss still in contention. This Monday he will play the Round of 16 against Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

Federer Participated in four Olympic GamesHe achieved gold in the doubles with Stan Wawrinka in Beijing 2008 and silver in the singles four years later in London.

Federer He is in the Swiss delegation with Belinda Bencic (11 in the WTA rankings) or cyclist Stefan Kung., specialist in time trial. Switzerland has announced that it will aim for at least seven medals in Tokyo.