Women’s European Ironman Championship moved to Finland – Triaguide

Ironman EMEA announced today that the Women’s European Ironman Championship will be held as part of the Finnish Ironman Kuopio Tahko on August 14, 2021.

The European Championship titles for professional men and all age groups will continue to be awarded at the Mainova Ironman European Championship in Frankfurt on August 15, 2021.

Both events will be broadcast live to a global audience on IRONMAN NOW® on Facebook Watch. In addition, the European Ironman Championship race in Frankfurt will be broadcast live on hr TV in Germany.

Following the success of the 2019 ‘Women for Tri’ EMEA at IRONMAN Copenhagen, which was won by world champion Anne Hogg, the women pros will have their own big stage in Finland this year which is then fought for for the Ironman title The largest on the continent.

It is also the first time that Finland will host a regional Ironman event prior to the Ironman World Championship 2023. The two-day World Cup event is scheduled to take place from August 26-27, 2023 in Lahti.

More updates on the 2021 pro athlete schedule can be found at ironman.com/pro-athletes.

For more information on the Mainova Ironman European Championship, visit Frankfurt ironman.com/im-frankfurt.

For more information about Iron Man Finland visit Kuopio-Tahko ironman.com/im-finland.