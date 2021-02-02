Federer aims to return after injury in Australia – sports mix – tennis

Roger Federer, former senior tennis player, is starting to improve. After two knee operations, the Swiss can now play tennis again and hopes to hit his return goal at the Australian Open in 2021.

“I don’t put any pressure on myself and use my time,” Federer explains to Schweizer Eilustrert. “I’ll only enter the tournament when I’m 100 percent fit.”

At the 2020 Australian Open, the Swiss player played in the tour for the last time. For now, it looks like she’ll be making her first major tournament of the year in Melbourne.

However, he cannot train normally at present. The Swiss reveal “more than two hours with a racket is not possible at the moment”. “But I am working on my stamina and strength without pain at all. There will be no other operations.”

According to Federer, he still has a specific retirement date in mind, even if those thoughts have been on his mind for about five years. He wanted to play as long as he was enjoying it. “Then, I will focus on my family, my organization and my sponsors,” says the 20-time Grand Slam winner. “I’m very interested in business and entrepreneurial ideas. But I definitely don’t want to plan everything right now.”

Text: © LAOLA1.at/APA

Created by Rapids Dejan Ljubicic similarly to “as Steff and Schwab”

to the top » COMMENT_COUNT Comments