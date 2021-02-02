Listen to TV, Obama hosted Fabio Fazio at Che tempo che fa
Guest of Barack Obama in “Che tempo che fa”. Fabio Fazio announced it on Twitter in light of the episode that will be broadcast on Sunday, February 7, 2021, on Al-Rai Channel 3. The host wrote on social media, “Thank you, Mr. President.” Formerly the number one White House (whose book “Promised Land” was published in November) is the last great international guest of the season: from George Clooney to Jane Fonda through Susan Sarandon and Greta Thunberg and virologist Anthony S. Fauci.
Sunday, February 7, the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama
Thank you, Mr. President !!!
The announcement of Obama’s guest was also made by the official profile Che Tempo che fa
We wait for you on Sunday from 20.00 For this special episode with the exclusive TV interview in Italy to the forty-fourth President of the United States, Barack Obama.
