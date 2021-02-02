Listen to TV, Obama hosted Fabio Fazio at Che tempo che fa

Guest of Barack Obama in “Che tempo che fa”. Fabio Fazio announced it on Twitter in light of the episode that will be broadcast on Sunday, February 7, 2021, on Al-Rai Channel 3. The host wrote on social media, “Thank you, Mr. President.” Formerly the number one White House (whose book “Promised Land” was published in November) is the last great international guest of the season: from George Clooney to Jane Fonda through Susan Sarandon and Greta Thunberg and virologist Anthony S. Fauci.

The announcement of Obama’s guest was also made by the official profile Che Tempo che fa