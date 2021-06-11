FC Bayern Munich: The Empire State Building shines in Bayern red

New York City –

FC Bayern Munich, USA was given a special honour. The Empire State Building in New York on Wednesday (June 9) was lit up in red in recognition of the association.

But why does such a special building shine in the red of the standard champions? On the one hand, of course, due to the historically successful season that Bayern Munich played last year and crowned itself as the best team in the world with a total of six titles in just one season.

Bayern Munich’s first foreign office in New York

On the other hand, because the people of Munich and New York communicate more than the fans who live in the city. Because in 2014, Bayern Munich opened its first official branch abroad. “New York City is a special place – we are a special club. This is the city for us,” Bayern board member Joerg Wacker said of internationalization at the time.

After the light campaign at the Empire State Building, Walker said: “It was a great honor to see one of the most prestigious buildings in the world glow red for FC Bayern Munich to celebrate our success on the pitch with our historic season, but also that we worked outside of it to appreciate the stadium.” You immediately felt at home in New York.“It was a great honor to see one of the finest buildings in the world glow red for the Bayern Munich team to honor our success on the pitch with our historic season, as well as our work off the field.”

Last season was the most successful in Bayern’s history with the national championship titles, the DFB Cup, the German League Cup and international titles in the UEFA Champions League, European Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. (Verse)