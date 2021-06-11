WhatsApp | How to darken the background of video calls | portrait mode | Applications | Applications | camera | iOS 15 | iPhone | Smartphone | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

The WhatsApp It continues to bring more news in its update to various smartphones in the world. The latest version offers functions such as the ability to activate 1x, 1.5x and even 2x audio feedback reproduction. The app is also expected to be able to enable messages that disappear in less than a day without leaving a trace.

More information | WhatsApp and steps to discover who added you as a contact without your knowledge

while this is happening, The WhatsApp Not only has it improved its system for sending messages or a variety of multimedia content, but it is now also possible to blur the background of the video calls you make on your cell phone.

It is worth noting that at the moment this trick can be performed on the iPhone, with the recent update of its operating system to iOS 15. Although it is currently in beta stage, you can learn all the steps of downloading the program using this Link .

Once you have the iOS 15 beta on your Apple cell phone, you should follow these simple steps in The WhatsApp So that they never see what’s behind you again, activate the so-called “portrait mode” in the same style as Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, Messenger and others.

The first thing to do is download the latest version of WhatsApp on your iPhone. After that, you will only have to perform the following steps. Remember that at the moment this cannot be done on Android terminals:

You must first have iOS 15 on your iPhone.

Now just make a WhatsApp video call with any contact, you can be a trusted friend.

When making a WhatsApp video call, scroll the Control Center of your iPhone. (Photo: mag)

When he answers you, you just have to lower the control panel of your iPhone.

You will notice that a widget appears in the top corner titled “Effects”. This only appears in iOS 15.

This way you can activate Portrait Mode or blur the background of video calls on WhatsApp. (Photo: mag)

Upon entering you will see the WhatsApp video call logo and below the option to activate Portrait Mode in your connection.

Once done, you will see that the background of your WhatsApp video call will be blurred, i.e. blurred.

This way no one else will know where you are, let alone something you don’t want your friends to see will be noticed.

If you want to deactivate Portrait Mode for WhatsApp video calls, you will have to make a call again and perform the previous steps.

Instead of enabling the blackout feature in the video call, turn it off.

For now, this can only be done on iPhone and not on Android.

This tool is not available in iOS 14 or the corresponding beta versions. You can download Apple’s new operating system from its website.

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same application from your iPhone.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.