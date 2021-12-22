Tennis: Russia is not allowed to go to the Australian Open despite being vaccinated

Natalja Wichljanzewa was not allowed to go to Australia despite the double vaccination.

The rules are actually simple: if you are not vaccinated twice, you will not be allowed into Australia, and therefore not allowed to play in this year’s first Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne from January 17th.

Russian Natalja Wichljanzewa (24, WTA 194) will not participate – despite being vaccinated twice! “Unfortunately, I’m not there this year,” the former world number 54 wrote on Twitter.

