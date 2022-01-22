Farah and Kabal lost and the coffee illusion ended in Australia

In an exciting game from start to finish, Colombian tennis players Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah have been eliminated from the Australian Open doubles tournament. In this way, the presentation of the national delegation ended in the first Grand Slam of the year, because it was the last way that there was hope for Colombia.

the The match ended with 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 for Australians Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden. The fencing moved to the stands, where the homeowners received the support of their compatriots; However, a minority of Colombians went to the Campo 1573 Arena to support the members of the Colsanitas team. The noises from both bars were so loud that on several occasions the referee of the chair had to ask the spectators to be silent. Already on the field, Cabal and Farah broke out at the height of the eighth match of the first set, and then with the whole panorama in their favour, they took the lead. Murcell and Ebden’s response was immediate, taking the service from coffee growers from the start, a feature that turned out to be critical to parity.