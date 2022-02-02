Boris Johnson and “Partygate”: the scandal of British government parties during the period of confinement in the United Kingdom

Drafting

BBC News World

6 hours

If you don’t see the video click here.

An official report investigated 16 social events held in 10 Downing Street, and other British government buildings, during the UK’s pandemic lockdowns between 2020 and 2021.

The report, which was carried out by the official Susan Gray, is limited, as the police asked not to add too many details and thus “avoid any harm” in the investigation they opened on 12 of those parties, although it reveals some of the keys to what happened and concludes with a scathing criticism of the British leadership.

“Some of the meetings involved represent a serious failure to meet the high standards expected of those at the heart of government,” says the newly released report. “It shouldn’t have been allowed.”

In this video we tell you how the so-called “Party Gate” has turned into a political crisis for the Johnson government.

Search, text and display: Anna Maria Rora. video editing: Gonzalo Canada. publishing company: Natalia Pianzola.