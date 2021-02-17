Fans will return to the Australian Open stands

Victoria got the green light for its rapid shutdown until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, barring a last-minute spike in coronavirus cases. The Australian state will exit its five-day lockdown at 11:59 pm on Wednesday, Fans will return to the Australian Open. It should be noted that the tournament has not had fans since then Leaving the stands during the match between Djokovic and Fritz February 12.

As the newspaper speaks Herald Sun, The High-level Cabinet Ministers of Daniel Andrews They met Tuesday night to finalize plans to end the lockdown on Thursday, unless mysterious cases emerge overnight. The ministers met again at 8 am on Wednesday and approved a plan to reopen the country.

The Herald Sun We understand that this will include a Reverting to restrictions similar to the system in effect prior to the closure, But with masks still required at home and some stricter rules, including restrictions on local gatherings. Schools are expected to reopen after students are forced to spend three days at home. s The public will be allowed to return to Melbourne Park in time for The final matches of the Australian Open, Although multiple sources indicated Tuesday night, the overall attendance is likely to decline. On Tuesday, Andrews said the government was “in a good position to make changes.”