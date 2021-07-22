The Finns are trying to build the world’s largest “ice ring” to warn of climate change

A group of Finns are trying to build an “ice pie” this weekend, the largest in the world, after several weeks of snow removal and The chainsaw cuts a large circle of ice that initially rotates over a frozen lake.
The feat is performed in greatness Lago de la Pajarvi, In the west of the country, it is the work of a Finnish inventor Ian Capilito, who claims to have come up with the idea in a viral video posted in 2017. So far, Käpylehto has built more than 60 round wagons.
How it works? Once this circular deck is clear of snow and completely trimmed, the ship’s engine will ignite, causing it to run amid an icy landscape.
Since the video was posted, The idea was copied into ever larger “circles”, So much so that the Guinness Book of Records assigned a category to it.
“He’s so crazy,” AFP identified Käpylehto, whose team had to start by removing 40 centimeters of snow from a circle more than 900 meters in circumference and 300 meters in diameter.
Currently, The record is in the possession of an American from Minnesota, who built an “ice circulator.”228 meters in diameter.
to enter the book, The circle must play at least one full turn, which is something its creators hope will happen between Sunday and Monday. The main difficulty is to create an ideal circuit that does not prevent rotation.
“If it wasn’t perfectly circular, the vortex wouldn’t rotate”, Thor-Fredric Karlsson, one of the project assistants, explains.
Within the Lappajärvi grand circuit, the team cut a smaller circuit, which will be powered by an electric boat motor, while the larger portion needs a gasoline engine.
The municipality contributed to its support for the project to alert the truth to this Scandinavian winters are getting shorter and shorter due to climate changeNoting that the lakes freeze less and less.
(With information from AFP)
