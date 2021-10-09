Facebook, Instagram crashed again! – News of Lancaster

Facebook and Instagram apps crashed for some users again for the second time this week.

According to Downdetector, which monitors the state of the world’s most visited sites, 36,000 people reported that Instagram was not working properly at 7:30pm UK time.

More than half (58 percent) said they had a problem with the processor, and 23 percent said they had problems connecting to the server.

Also, it appears that Facebook and Facebook Messenger are down for some users. Up to 60 percent of Facebook-related complaints report problems accessing the website, and 24 percent say there are processor issues.

Not many WhatsApp users seem to be experiencing issues at the moment as they do on Facebook and Instagram, but the number of complaints reports is said to be on the rise in the past hour.

We know some of you may have some issues using Instagram now (🥲). We are very sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix it. – Instagram Comms (InstagramComms) October 8, 2021

“We know some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We are working to get back to normal as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience,” the company said on its Twitter page. Posted it.

Instagram also said on its Twitter page, “We know some of you may be experiencing some issues with Instagram at the moment. We are very sorry and we are trying to fix them quickly.”