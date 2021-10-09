Tennis: Police must separate Kyrgios from his model girlfriend

    The police had to intervene with Nick Kyrgios and his friend Chiara Pasari.

    The couple struggled in a quarantine hotel in Adelaide.

    Kyrgios returned to his native Australia from the Laver Cup in Boston.

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has returned to his native Australia after his unsuccessful appearance at the Laver Cup in Boston. The world number 97 must spend the mandatory 10-day period of hotel quarantine alongside model friend Chiara Pasari.

Should. Because instead of pleasant hours in intimate togetherness, rippers fly with the famous couple. The two quarreled so badly that on Thursday, Adelaide police rushed to separate the brawlers. “They are spending the rest of the quarantine period in separate rooms,” a police spokesman told Australian media.

