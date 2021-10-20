Ex-Borussia Moenchengladbach professional lets Kwame Boah lose his football career: he does it instead!

Start a new job! Former professional from Borussia Monchengladbach, Kwame Yeboah, is resting his football career and now working as a model.
This is on Instagram page From the previous wingtip to read. He works for Vivien ‘Models’ and has also given a matching email address where he can book.
The former Australian under-23 international has not had a new club since his contract with Western Sydney Wanderers expired on June 30. The once great talent took his first steps in professional football in the A-League in Brisbane Roar – by the way, along with the former German top ten Thomas Breuich (40), with whom he became the Australian champion in 2014.
Then his former club Gladbach became aware of Yeboah and got his services from the beginning of January 2014. Here he was active for the second team of Regionalliga West for three and a half years and scored 13 goals in 53 assignments, and also provided a template.
In the summer of 2017, the pro left winger was pulled out, but he could not prevail here. The Colts gave him to SC Paderborn 07 in the winter. He was able to celebrate promotion to the second Bundesliga with the then third tier team, even if he was out with a foot injury at the end of the season.
With no chance of him making a regular appearance at Borussia after his return, he joined the next third-tier club in the summer of 2018 on a free transfer: SC Fortuna Köln. Here Yeboah was a regular at the start of the season, but gradually lost his place in the first team. So he decided to return to Australia at the beginning of January 2019. There he has played 50 times for the Wanderers since then (twelve goals, three assists), which seems not to have been enough for him to continue his career.
However, it is also not clear if Yeboah will return to professional football with a similar offer. But it looks like he wants to try himself as a model first.
