Ex-Borussia Moenchengladbach professional lets Kwame Boah lose his football career: he does it instead!

Sydney (Australia) – Change of job at age 27! Kwame Yeboah has hung up his soccer boots for now and decided to take a different path: the former pro of Borussia Monchengladbach He now works as a model.

Kwame Yeboah (27) did not make a breakthrough in Borussia Mönchengladbach. © imago photos / DeFodi



This is on Instagram page From the previous wingtip to read. He works for Vivien ‘Models’ and has also given a matching email address where he can book.

The former Australian under-23 international has not had a new club since his contract with Western Sydney Wanderers expired on June 30. The once great talent took his first steps in professional football in the A-League in Brisbane Roar – by the way, along with the former German top ten Thomas Breuich (40), with whom he became the Australian champion in 2014.

Then his former club Gladbach became aware of Yeboah and got his services from the beginning of January 2014. Here he was active for the second team of Regionalliga West for three and a half years and scored 13 goals in 53 assignments, and also provided a template.

In the summer of 2017, the pro left winger was pulled out, but he could not prevail here. The Colts gave him to SC Paderborn 07 in the winter. He was able to celebrate promotion to the second Bundesliga with the then third tier team, even if he was out with a foot injury at the end of the season.