Does he pass through the pond? : Messi Oracle: “America is a dream for me”

Lionel Messi keeps his FC Barcelona exit open in the summer – even the USA could be a target. An interview with the Argentine star also showed that he expresses himself with a ball more accurately than with words.

“I don’t know if I’m going and when I want to do it in the best way possible.” The 33-year-old, who has been playing for Barcelona since he was 13, said in an interview published Sunday by LaSexta TV, and – always from In theory – I’d like to come back one day.

In 2017, Lionel Messi played for FC Barcelona in their pre-season in the United States, here in Landover, Maryland.

Where does Messi go? The star is free in the summer



In the summer Messi tried in vain to leave his crisis-torn club, whose president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, who has since resigned, had “deceived him for many years.” The transfer fee, which according to unconfirmed media reports, should have been € 700 million, which no club could or would have paid. The current contract expires in June and Messi will be free without a transfer payment.

You may also be interested in: “My luck training under them”: Messi calls his best coach

When asked which club would interest him, Messi answered elusively. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m focusing on what we can do in these six months. It wouldn’t be good for me to tell you what I’m going to do because I don’t know,” the world footballer said six times to interviewer Jordi Evol.

Messi on America: “The dream of living this league”



But surprisingly, Messi confirmed rumors that he could also move to the USA: “I’ve always said that I have a dream, and I want to enjoy the experience of living in the United States, and living in this league and this life.” Messi said, “But I don’t know if it was It will turn out like this. “