Eurozone PMI for December: Business activity shrank further

London – Business activity in the Eurozone is seeing a moderately strong month of December, according to the latest preliminary PMI data for the region.

The Eurozone PMI composite production index, which looks at activity in the manufacturing and services sectors, came in at 49.8 in December, up from 45.3 in November. However, a reading below 50 still indicated a contraction in business activity.

Commenting on the Flash PMI data, IHS Chief Economist Markit Chris Williamson noted that “the Eurozone economy is doing better than expected in December.”

“The data indicates that the economy is close to stabilizing after it slipped again to a sharp decline in November amid new Covid-19 lockdown measures. Thus the fourth-quarter decline appears to be much less severe than the epidemic seen earlier in the year, although the picture is mixed. Very by sector. “

The euro It traded higher against Dollars, At $ 1.22, up 0.15% against the pound, Supported by news of progress in post-Brexit trade deal negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom