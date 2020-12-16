Sharon Osborne tests positive for Covid-19; Ozzy Osbourne’s husband is negative

the talk Stewardess Sharon Osborne revealed that she had tested positive for Covid-19, and was briefly hospitalized.

In a tweet posted on Monday (December 14), Osborne shared her diagnosis and said her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, had tested negative.

“I wanted to share my Covid 19 virus test result,” wrote Sharon Osborne. Soon after being hospitalized, I am now recovering somewhere far from Ozzy (who tested negative) the talk In a scheduled downtime. Everyone is kindly requested to stay safe and healthy. “

the talk He responded to Osborne’s tweet with a message of support, writing: “I wish you a speedy recovery, Mrs. O, we love you.”

On December 10, Osborne the talk Co-host Carrie Ann Inaba also shared that she contracted Covid-19. In a post on her Instagram account, Annaba wrote: “I am at home with some symptoms and will isolate according to CDC guidelines, rest and take care of myself… I have been in a very safe environment by following all the guidelines and safety protocols and are still finding the way for me. This is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season. Wear masks, keep your distance socially and physically, and wash your hands. Beware anyone. I will keep you updated on my trip .– Reuters