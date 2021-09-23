Private Banking: More Investments in the Real Economy for Italian Family Offices

Their fame in Italy is certainly lower than in the rest of the world, and in particular, in the United States, but in recent years I family office It has also grown in our country. We are talking about 178 companies whose goal is to nurture the interests of one or more entrepreneurial families that feature large assets with sophisticated investment needs.

More than 100 of the 169 active family offices in Italy (other than the nine operating abroad) have been established in the past 20 years and only 61 since 2011. More than 64% of them are in Lombardy, 12% in Veneto and 9% in Piedmont is followed by Lazio (5.9%) and Emilia-Romagna (4.7%). The company model followed mainly consists of two types, a limited liability company (57%) and a joint stock company (40%).

The first photo of active family offices in Italy was taken by the School of Management at Politecnico di Milano and the Family Business Administration Center of the Free University of Bolzano.

“We believe that increased awareness of opportunities and risks and forward-looking, professional and co-management of assets can lead to the preservation and continuity of family unity, the mitigation of conflicts and the avoidance of dispersal of capital, human and socio-emotional as well as financial, Italian entrepreneurship”, stated one of the study leaders, Prof. Alfredo de Macís (Free University of Buzyn Bolzano).

As a general rule, theinvestment approach of family offices in particular with the increasing use of the entire world of alternative investments and private equity. This characteristic also appears in part in Italy.

90% of respondents have made at least one investment in private equity; About 64% of family offices plan to make between 1 and 5 investments in this area in the next 12 months, while just over 15% plan to make more than 6.

Moreover, the use of digital technologies With 92.8% of family offices using a management platform, there is more customization for solutions.