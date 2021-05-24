Eurovision fans say Netflix foreshadows the fate of the UK in its 2021 competition

The fate of the UK’s entry into this year’s Eurovision Song Contest appears long ago, according to Netflix viewers.

That’s because it’s the Eurovision Song Contest: The Fire Saga that was released last year, in passing, in an indication that the country didn’t score any points – which became a reality on Saturday.

Despite a great night of entertainment that lasted two years, British star James Newman who had hoped to sing did not impress the rest of Europe, and unfortunately took the last place in the charts.

Instead, Italian Manskin was the biggest winner that night with 524 points after a close match with France, which finished second with 499 points in the 65th Eurovision Song Contest.

Since more than seven million of us watched amazing, amazing, and often terrific shows, many have taken to social media to suggest that Netflix had “contacted them” a year ago.

“This was a joke in the Netflix movie. A joke. #Eurovision, TV critic Scott Brian said, tweeting with a screenshot of Will Ferrell and Rachel MacAdams.”

One character quote says: “It’s very good, but everyone hates the UK so there’s no point”.

And Scott wasn’t the only one who pointed this out.

Another Eurovision fan said, “Netflix has anticipated #Eurovision in the UK”.

A third added, “I’ve seen #Eurovision more than ever. I thought Netflix The Story of Fire Saga was on the air. It turned into a documentary.”

Fourth commented: "NetFlix: I said United Kingdom get zero point for joke 0.2021: But my brother, I don't think it's a joke anymore."

Netflix themselves enter the joke.

“Sad but real. #Eurovision, ”they tweeted next to the same scene image before adding,“ I told you so, ”as the final results were revealed.

Despite the result, around 7.4 million people watched the contest on BBC One, which is the largest night-time audience for the Eurovision Final since 2014.

With a touch of sophistication, James took his defeat with humor, drank beer and stood to greet the live crowd in the arena.