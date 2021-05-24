The results of a new study show that hundreds of millions of the world’s citizens are concerned about nature

4 Read the minutes

As the International Day for Biological Diversity approaches, new research by the Economic Information Unit (EIU), commissioned by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), shows that public concerns about nature have decreased by 16% in the past five years have risen and are still ongoing. So during a pandemic.

The report is titled “Environmentally Friendly Alarm: Measures Global Awareness, Participation, and Action for NatureHe showed it was there Significant increase in the number of people becoming more aware of the planetary crisis thus changing their behavior to bring about positive change. WWF calls this “environmental wake up”.

The research focuses on capturing attention to the emergence of digital activity 65% more on Twitter mentioned talking about issues of nature. In the past four years alone, public mentions and mentions of biodiversity on social media platforms alone have grown from 30 million to 50 million. In addition to many influencers such as Pope Francis, BBC and The New York Times. They raised their voices against the atrocities committed against nature with these messages It reached a total audience of around 1 billion people.

Researchers examined consumer behavior using Google’s click patterns. Countries in Asia and Latin America top the list of nature-related research, with countries such as Indonesia at 53% and India at 190%. The biggest concern (96%) about loss of nature as a huge global problem came from Latin American respondents The increasing change in public opinion is mainly due to emerging economies suffering the devastating effects of natural loss.

In a press release from The Green Queen“The results of this research are crystal clear: concern about the impacts we have on nature is growing rapidly, especially in emerging markets where people feel the impacts the most,” said Marco Lambertini, Director-General of the WWF. . Deforestation, unsustainable fisheries, ecosystem extinction and degradation. ”

People are even changing their purchasing habits due to growing concerns about data that show that a Since 2016, the search for durable goods has increased by 71%. In countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Australia and Canada, as well as emerging economies with Indonesia at 24% and Ecuador by 120%, forcing various sectors such as fashion, food, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals to change and move towards responding to these new consumer trends.

Since 2016 More than 159 million signatures It has been recorded for campaigns on biodiversity calling on decision makers to take drastic measures to preserve and restore nature for the planet as well as for future generations.

For example, in the Danube and the Carpathians, thousands of citizens signed the petition to show their support for the Water Framework Directive. Crowdfunding campaigns were organized last year in Slovakia and Ukraine to remove barriers, and another 51,000 people recently signed a petition in Slovakia that banned wolf hunting.

Lambertini added: “Science and business are clear. Public opinion is clear now. And – solutions are also clear. The company supports the transformation of our economic and development model towards one that ultimately sees nature as our moral duty towards all life on Earth and the vital services it provides to our economy, our well-being, our health and our health.” We value security. It is a true historical “environmental awakening” and an opportunity to rebalance our relationship with the planet.

This research only shows that leaders can no longer ignore these concerns and respond with robust policies and investments that will help reverse biodiversity loss and ensure a nature-friendly world, with the Sustainable Development Goals listed in Paris and the goals in harmony. Assent.

Feature image courtesy of Keith Arnold / WWF.