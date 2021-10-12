European Championship Qualifiers: Team U21 tested in Finland

European Championship Qualifiers

After winning a clear 4-0 away in Estonia, the Austrian U-21 team will stop in Finland on Tuesday (6.30pm, live on ORF Sport+ and in live broadcast). For the Austrians, who have nine points after four matches, the lead in the standings is under scrutiny. The Finns hold five points, but like the flawless second-placed Croatia (9 points), they have one less game in the reckoning.

Online since today, 12:05 PM

Quick defense player Emmanuel Ayew said the first place is a great shot. “The group is very close, something can change quickly. But it is also clear that we will do everything in our power to make sure that the leadership of the championship is no longer out of control.” With 13 goals, ÖFB’s selection at the top of the qualifiers, Salzburg striker Junior Adamu He is the top scorer with five goals.

Finland went two matches without a win after losing at home to Croatia (0-2) and 1-1 in Azerbaijan. Red-White-Red doesn’t want this to blind him en route to the 2023 finals in Romania and Georgia. “For me, the Finns have absolute quality. They don’t just play the classic Scandinavian with a lot of power. They are a team that wants to play modern football, let the ball run well, and try to create moments of change in pressure,” said Gregorich.

ÖFB-U21 meets Finland

In qualifying for the European Championship, the Austrian U-21 team will face Finland on Tuesday. In order to maintain the possibility of a place in the European Championship, the team needs to win.

Appearing with determination and enthusiasm

However, his troops are prepared for the Scandinavian style. “But if we show the energy that has characterized us so far, with this determination and our enthusiasm for the game, then we will have the quality to win the game.” In order to continue to lead Group A, it may also be necessary in Tampere, Croatia (9 points as AUT), Norway (6) basement team Azerbaijan (1) and Estonia (0) both followers played one game less than the Austrians.

U19 and U17 are already facing the finals. With Slovenia and Hungary, they both face the leaders in their group. If the U19 team, overseen by Oliver Lederer, is to maintain quality, a win on Tuesday at Traiskirchen is essential. The U-17s (coach Martin Sherp) need at least one point in the mini-tournament in Hungary against the hosts in order to advance to the next qualifying stage.

European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers, Group A.

schedule:
1. Croatia 4 4 12:3 12
2. Norway 4 3 1 13: 4 9
3. Austria 5 3 2 14:6 9
4. Finland 4 2 1 1 7: 4 7
5. Azerbaijan 4 1 3 2:14 1
6. Estonia 5 5 0:17

Note: The nine group winners reach the final round, as well as the best runner-up. The remaining eight runners-up play a playoff match.

game schedule:
08.06.2021 Austria Estonia 2: 0
02.09.2021 Croatia Azerbaijan 2: 0
03.09.2021 Norway Austria 3: 1
Estonia Finland 0: 3
07.09.2021 Austria Azerbaijan 6: 0
Finland Croatia 0: 2
Estonia Norway 0: 5
08.10.2021 Estonia Austria 0: 4
Croatia Norway 3: 2
Azerbaijan Finland 1: 1
12.10.2021 Finland Austria 3: 1
Norway Estonia 3: 0
Azerbaijan Croatia 15th
11.11.2021 Croatia Estonia 6 pm
12.11.2021 Azerbaijan Austria 5.00 m *
Norway Finland 15:00
15.11.2021 Finland Estonia 15:00
16.11.2021 Austria Croatia 8:30 PM *
Azerbaijan Norway 5PM
25.03.2022 Croatia Austria
Azerbaijan Estonia
29.03.2022 Austria Norway
Croatia Finland
03.06.2022 Austria Finland
Norway Croatia
Estonia Azerbaijan
07.06.2022 Finland Azerbaijan
08.06.2022 Estonia Croatia
10.06.2022 Finland Norway
14.06.2022 Norway Azerbaijan

* Live in ORF Sport +

