European Championship Qualifiers: Team U21 tested in Finland

Quick defense player Emmanuel Ayew said the first place is a great shot. “The group is very close, something can change quickly. But it is also clear that we will do everything in our power to make sure that the leadership of the championship is no longer out of control.” With 13 goals, ÖFB’s selection at the top of the qualifiers, Salzburg striker Junior Adamu He is the top scorer with five goals.

Finland went two matches without a win after losing at home to Croatia (0-2) and 1-1 in Azerbaijan. Red-White-Red doesn’t want this to blind him en route to the 2023 finals in Romania and Georgia. “For me, the Finns have absolute quality. They don’t just play the classic Scandinavian with a lot of power. They are a team that wants to play modern football, let the ball run well, and try to create moments of change in pressure,” said Gregorich.

ÖFB-U21 meets Finland In qualifying for the European Championship, the Austrian U-21 team will face Finland on Tuesday. In order to maintain the possibility of a place in the European Championship, the team needs to win. See also James Gallagher wins lawsuit against Gavin Newsom - Chico Enterprise-Record

Appearing with determination and enthusiasm

However, his troops are prepared for the Scandinavian style. “But if we show the energy that has characterized us so far, with this determination and our enthusiasm for the game, then we will have the quality to win the game.” In order to continue to lead Group A, it may also be necessary in Tampere, Croatia (9 points as AUT), Norway (6) basement team Azerbaijan (1) and Estonia (0) both followers played one game less than the Austrians.

U19 and U17 are already facing the finals. With Slovenia and Hungary, they both face the leaders in their group. If the U19 team, overseen by Oliver Lederer, is to maintain quality, a win on Tuesday at Traiskirchen is essential. The U-17s (coach Martin Sherp) need at least one point in the mini-tournament in Hungary against the hosts in order to advance to the next qualifying stage.

European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers, Group A.

schedule: 1. Croatia 4 4 12:3 12 2. Norway 4 3 1 13: 4 9 3. Austria 5 3 2 14:6 9 4. Finland 4 2 1 1 7: 4 7 5. Azerbaijan 4 1 3 2:14 1 6. Estonia 5 5 0:17 Note: The nine group winners reach the final round, as well as the best runner-up. The remaining eight runners-up play a playoff match.