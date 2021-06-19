Eurocup. The European Football Association (UEFA) threatened the United Kingdom to withdraw the final

For the United Kingdom to maintain the semi-finals and Euro 2020 Grand Final, you will have to allow access to 2500 VIP without the need for them to perform 10 days quarantine الحجر after they enter the country, as it is obligatory in British territory; all this for UEFA request.

according to him Diario timesBritish ministers are already coordinating with the authorities for VIP entry, so as to reassure UEFA and therefore Stop the threats.

Remember that London He lost the Champions League final For the same reason, for which they had to Transferred to Portugal. Undoubtedly, the UK does not want the same thing to happen, therefore They will be subject to the stress of the organism.

For the elimination stage, the ability in Wembley will increase its capacity by 50% This is something that satisfies UEFA, although they are aware that the visiting public needs to Negative entry test.

“At the moment, we are in talks with local authorities to try. Let the fans Participating teams attend matches using a strict concept Test and bubble that may mean your stay in the UK “It will be less than 24 hours and their movements will be limited to transfers and approved locations only,” UEFA said in a statement.