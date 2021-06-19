Stephan Beseiger victorious in the fourth stage, and Matthew van der Poel continues to lead

EFE Road Contest 09/06/2021

Swiss cyclist Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) claimed a victory in the fourth stage of the 84th Tour de Suisse, between Sankt Urban and Gstaad, on the 171-kilometer route, and later Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), who He reached the finish line more than 5 minutes after the winner.

The 22-year-old Swiss starred in a ride with Frenchman Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) and American Joey Roskopf (Rally cycling) and together they ate the last kilometers, including the second-class port of Sanninmare, 10 kilometers away. Target.

In the final metres, through Gstaad Airport and under heavy rain, the respect shown by the trio made the runners roll in line without any showing their cards until Besiger allowed Roscoff to lead the pace and then overtaken him with a change of pace when running.

In 23 seconds Swiss Joel Sutter (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles) entered the finish line and the peloton, with Dutch captain Matteo van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), in 5 minutes 16 seconds.

This is Bisseger’s second victory of the season after last March 9 in time trial Pars Niza .

The overall classification remained unchanged, Van der Poel retained the captain’s jersey with Frenchman Julien Alaphilippe (Dekuennik-Quick-Step) at 1 second and Swiss Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) at 4. Even Garca Cortina (Movistar) in sixth, 16 seconds behind Ecuadorean Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) finished seventh to 17. Bisseger snatches 10th from Colombian Rigoberto Urn (EF Education-Nippo).

The day also brought the unexpected abandonment of the entire Wanty team, following a positive discovery of Covid-19 from a member of the team.

Fifth stage of Suiza Tower Run between Gstaad and the summit of Leukerbad, on a 172-kilometer route, with four ports, one of which is Class I.

Categories [ Clasificaciones completas ]

Fourth stage classification:

1. Stefan Besiger (SUI/EF Education-Nippo) -3:46:22

2. Benjamin Thomas (FRA / Groupama -FDJ) – Mt

3. Joseph Roscoff (USA / Raleigh Cycling) – Mt.

4. Joel Sutter (SUI / Sel. De Suiza) 0:23

Edward Thunes (Bill / Trek Segafredo) 5:16

6. Juan Sebastian Molano (Colonel / United Arab Emirates) A ​​5:16

7. Omar Friel (ESP / Astana-Premier Tech) A 5:16

8. Mike Teunissen (NED / Jumbo-Visma) A 5:16

9. Fred Wright (Britain / Bahrain – Victorious) A 5:16

10. Michael Matthews (@AUS/BikeExchange) 5:16

General classification:

1. Matthew van der Poel (NED / Alpecin-Fenix) – 12:40:51

2. Julian Alphilippi (FRA / Deceuninck-Quick Step) A 0:01

3. Stefan Kng (SUI / Groupama-FDJ) at 0:04

4. Maximilian Schachmann (GER / Bora-Hansgrohe) A 0:06

5. Mattia Cattaneo (ITA / Deceuninck-Quick Step) 0:13

6. Even Garca Cortina (Spain / Movstar) 0:16

7. Richard Karabaz (ECU / Ineos Grenadiers) A 0:17

8. Nelson Powleys (USA / EF Education-Nebo) A 0:29

9. Andreas Kron (DEN / Lotto-Soudal) 0:37

10. Stefan Bissegger (SUI/EF Education-Nippo) A 0:38

Next stage 5: Gstaad – Leukerbad

EFE – EFE Agency – All rights reserved. All types of reproduction are prohibited without written permission from EFE S/A.