Planet Earth now (officially) has five oceans

The National Geographic Society first mapped the oceans over 100 years ago, and this time it realized Earth had five oceans.

Determining the boundaries of the Earth’s oceans is not an easy task. Before National Geographic Society Mapping of the planet began in 1915, with only four oceans confirmed: the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, and Arctic.

although Southern Ocean Unofficially disclosed to the scientific community over the past 100 years, the Foundation only officially recognized the waters around Antarctica as Earth’s fifth ocean until June 8 this year.

He remembers recognizing the Southern Ocean as a unique ocean, a debate that has been going on for some time Live Science.

When the International Hydrographic Organization (OHI) was founded in 1921, the institution identified the waters around Antarctica as a separate body, but changed its mind in 1953. Since then, however, scientists and commercial organizations have been referring to these Antarctic icy waters as the Southern Ocean.

Members of the United States’ National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have recognized the waters as the fifth ocean since 1999. Even the United States Board of Geographical Names approved the name of the Southern Ocean.

Geographical Alex TateGive National Geographic Societyand the He said This ocean has long been recognized by scientists, but since there is absolutely no international agreement, it is not officially recognized.

“It’s a bit like Geographical “nerdice” In some ways. “For experts, formal recognition of the Southern Ocean can have a positive impact on science education for children.

According to a geologist, students can learn a lot about the world by studying the oceans, especially Antarctica.

Unlike the other four oceans, Antarctica is defined not only by its neighboring continent, but in particular by the Antarctic Ocean Current (ACC), a cold oceanic current that surrounds Antarctica and characterizes most of this ocean.

a ACC “draws” hot water From the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, it forms a “carrier flow” that distributes warm water around the world, while cold waters favor carbon storage in the depths of the oceans. No wonder thousands of marine species live in the fertile waters of the ACC.

Official recognition of the Southern Ocean is a detail issue, as these waters have proven to be more independent and important to the world’s ocean in recent decades.