Epic Games is filing a complaint against Apple in the UK

Epic Games, publisher of the popular Fortnite video game, told the Competition and Markets Authority that Apple is guilty of “anti-competitive behavior and restrictive rules governing app distribution and payment processing.” Reuters photo

London, March 31: Epic Games, publisher of the popular video game. It is an electronic gameYesterday, a complaint to the British competition watchdog accuses Apple of “monopolistic practices”.

The US video game developer told the Competition and Markets Authority that Apple is guilty of “anti-competitive behavior and restrictive rules governing app distribution and payment processing.”

He said it was a “clear violation” of British law.

Apple’s actions “prohibit users and developers, respectively, from obtaining or distributing applications through markets other than the Apple App Store.” The commission salary is sometimes up to 30 percent of the profits.

Epic has already initiated further legal action in the United States, the European Union, Australia and Great Britain against Apple and Google.

Epic says it is “not seeking financial compensation”, rather it is seeking regulatory decisions from authorities to compel Apple to change its practices.

Apple defended its position, saying that requesting Epic to open the iOS app ecosystem would weaken security.

Apple said in a statement to Agence France-Presse: “Now that they have had a massive success with the App Store and become a multi-billion pound company, Epic wants to operate under a different set of rules than they apply to all other companies. Developers.”

The result will be poor privacy and data security protections for our customers, and we think this is a mistake. “

In August, Epic tried to bypass Apple’s proprietary payment technology on its iOS.

The iPhone maker immediately removed Fortnite from the App Store, citing a breach of the contract between the two companies.

The social media giant, Facebook and the live streaming service Spotify, has also criticized Apple for stifling competition. They argue that it imposes rules on third-party developers that do not apply to itself.

The European Commission has opened several investigations into the US computer manufacturer, which has defended its closed ecosystem saying it protects the security of user data.

Apple and other US tech giants, including Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft, face potential new obligations and fines under a new European Union legislative proposal, the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to restrict these obligations. Sector area. – The French Press Agency