Tokyo 2020:
Medals table for the Olympic Games
Düsseldorf The Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo a year later due to the pandemic – 2021 instead of 2020. Here you can find the medal table for the Olympic version in the Japanese capital.
There are 33 sports and 339 competitions in the Tokyo Olympics – that’s 339 gold times. Which country advances here, how many medals will German athletes win? This is all since the end of July. The games start on July 23 and run through August 8.
The medals in Tokyo this year are different than in previous Olympics: they were made from e-waste. The organizers want to make a statement against the pariah community. Japanese medal designer Junichi Kawanishi. He won more than 400 projects in the competition.
The United States leads the all-time medal table at the Summer Olympics. Nominations are sorted by the number of gold medals won, followed by the number of silver and bronze medals. Athletes from the United States have won a total of 2,520 medals so far – 1,023 golds have been won. The Soviet Union is still in second place with 440 gold medals. Then comes Germany. German athletes have so far won 428 gold medals, with a total of 1,349 medals.