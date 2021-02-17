Entel, Movistar and Wom have won a tender to provide 5G to Chile

Transfer companies Movistar, Entel, and WOM They turned Winners of the 3500MHz spectrum bid for a 5G telecommunications service in Chile, Carried out by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Communications (Subtel).

Through a statement, Subtel stated that the competition was raised in total $ 453 million for the stateThis number far exceeds the $ 74 million obtained in spectrum bids throughout history at the national level.

This, after Movistar, Entel and WOM delivered the highest economic bids, which were valued at around 117,000 million pesos ($ 163 million), 100,000 million pesos ($ 139 million), 32,000 million pesos ($ 45 million)., Straight.

In this sense, the companies were awarded 50 MHz each, With a total of 150 MHz available for the said competition.

It should be noted that in previous tenders for this band, spectrum was allocated to different operators without state revenues and without coverage and quality requirements, so this process was recorded as the first process to ensure these elements.

Chile, in addition to being the first in the region to compete on the spectrum # 5 g 🌐 The South American country with the most spectrum available (1800MHz), is now setting a new aggregate sign in this segment. 👁‍🗨 + info and https://t.co/LAjXigc8X5# 5GParaChile 🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/UbRSLBLNKj – Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MTTChile) February 16, 2021

“A contest that exceeded all expectations”

“Chile, in addition to being the first in the region to bid for spectrum for 5G networks, and the South American country that offered the largest amount of spectrum available for bidding (1800MHz)“Now establishing a new collection brand in the sector”, highlighted the company, Subtel, affiliated with the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

“Today we closed a successful competition for 5G networks, which It will not only be a transformative process for the citizens of our country, but also provide important resources for the financial coffersIt is always important, and even more important in times of pandemic. Our mission as a ministry is to connect the country and, without a doubt, add the new 5G network to our other initiatives, It will be converted into high-speed methods that improve the quality of life of our usersThe Minister of the Bag said, Gloria Hut.

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Communications confirmed, Pamela JediHe noted that “after three years today, we can say that we are facing.” A competition that exceeded all expectations, Which contributes significantly to tax collection, which indicates the attractiveness of the telecommunications sector in Chile. “

366 Connected Sites

As part of the social considerations for the companies that won the bids, 366 areas will be used for the first time with high-speed mobile internet, and 199 hospitals will be connected to the new network.

Also, outside of urban areas, Many airports, centers of scientific interest and seaports will also be preferred.

“However, it should be borne in mind that in addition to what the companies have to offer, in the short term there will be millions of dollars in investment in the country associated with installing adequate infrastructure to operate 5G networks,” Subtel explains.