England approaches Qatar with a landslide and Italy struggles against Switzerland | Sports

England took a semi-final step to reach the Qatar World Cup 2022 by defeating Albania (5-0) with star Harry Kane, while Italy drew with Switzerland for a long time (1-1), allowing them to rely on themselves on the last day of the match thanks to a better goal difference compared to The Swiss team.

Only a miracle could prevent the team led by Gareth Southgate from clinching a direct ticket to the World Cup on Monday. They lead Group A by three points from Poland and have a goal difference of +26 to +20 than their opponent. It would also close the stage to a more-than-moderate selection for San Marino, who lost their nine games and offset 1-36.

England mistreated Albania in the first period with a hat-trick from Harry Kane (18th minute, 33rd and 47th minute) and Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson (28th minute). He didn’t need more for the Three Lions group.

Poland is left with those few options. You can already think of a playoff by looking at the shape of the table. He beat Andorra at home, who left him behind at 20 seconds due to a straight red seen by Ricard Fernandez for an elbow to full Glick as he battled for an air ball in the first game of the match.

It was easy for the team led by Portuguese Paulo Sousa. Robert Lewandowski signed a double (AD 5 and 73). Kamel Josuyak (L 11) and Arcadius Milik (47+) ended up with Andorra saving honors through Marc Valles (M 45).

The person who bid farewell to any play-off option was Hungary despite its 4-0 win over San Marino with a double from Dominic Zuboszlai, as well as Albania.

Italy maintains a certain initiative within Group C, but its failure to beat Switzerland in the Rome Olympics means it has to beat Northern Ireland in Belfast because the Swiss team did not achieve another two-goal win in Lucerne against Bulgaria. If it ends up evenly on points and goals, then those who will seal the direct pass to Qatar will be Murat Yakin’s men.

Sylvain Widmer, in the 11th minute, rewarded Switzerland’s superb game, but the European champions ended up replying and drawing in a header from Giovanni Di Lorenzo with a free kick (36) when he made his poor start to Jan Sommer.

Jorginho was victorious in place after England referee Anthony Taylor, once again controversial, issued a penalty after stopping the match and going to the VAR. Two minutes left and a specialist like the Italian Brazilian spoiled the opportunity by sending the ball out. Andy Zecheri immediately had a winning option for Switzerland, but it also did not pay off, and the tables left the pass and the playoff at the expense of the last day.

With Denmark already pre-classified, Group F remains to be resolved by the team that will play the replay. And it will be Scotland after beating Moldova 0-2 with two goals from Nathan Patterson (38 minutes) and Che Adams (65th minute). Goalkeeper Craig Gordon also blocked a penalty shortly after the end of the local Rata.

Austria managed to beat Israel 4-2, having come back twice. Madrid’s team will not be David Alaba in the World Cup. Marko Arnautovic, with a penalty kick (m 51), Louis Schwab (m 62 and 72) and Marcel Sabitzer (m 84) gave Franco Voda the victory.

Denmark, in an inconsequential “regional” duel, defeated the Faroe Islands 3-1 at Barken in Copenhagen. Andreas Skov Olsen, Jakob Braun Larsen and Joachim Mehli signed the “red dynamite” victory in many matches, although he conceded the first goal at this point, Clement Olsen scored it one minute before the end.