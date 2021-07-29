Emmanuel Macron’s government has described the UK’s quarantine of French citizens as “discriminatory”.

Passengers stand in line at British border control at Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London, UK, on ​​June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/FILE PHOTO

On Thursday, the French government criticized the United Kingdom’s decision to lift the quarantine of vaccinated travelers from the United States and the European Union, with the exception of France., which he described as a measure “discriminatory”.

It is excessive and incomprehensible. It is a decision that has no scientific basis and is a discriminatory decision.”The Minister of State for European Affairs said, Clement Bon, in the series LCI.

British Prime Minister’s government, Boris Johnson, justified by the presence of the variable beta In France, for Beaune, it has been incomprehensible since then The type best known in South Africa accounts for less than 5% of cases and mainly affects overseas territories, such as La Reunion “unaffected by flows into the UK”.

Minister of State for European Affairs, Clement Bonn. EFE / EPA / CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / Archive



We will keep pressing. I hope this decision will be amended as soon as possible.”said Bonn, who also explained that Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had discussed the matter with Johnson a few days ago.

according to The decision of the United States to keep its borders closed to fortified Europeans, except for compelling reasonsThe minister was also puzzled.

“In many Latin American countries, travelers can go to the United States if they are vaccinated, although the health situation is much worse than in France. I think it’s based on scientific advice, so I find it hard to understand“he added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs He regretted that, in this case, the European Union had not played the reciprocity card in the discussions of recent weeksBecause many countries, such as France, allow vaccinated Americans to enter.

