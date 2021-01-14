Embutidos Pajariel Bembibre looks out from the FIBA ​​window with Finland and Poland

As it has become usual in recent years, The FIBA ​​window for November will once again influence the dynamics of Embutidos Pajariel Bembibre. Players of the Perciano team Marianne Kalin And the Sarah Rukanen It has been called before Federation of Finland To participate with his team in the European Basketball Qualifiers to be held in 2021 at the dual headquarters of Spain and France. For this part, Monica Nashk It was included in the Polish team’s initial selection.

The Finnish players will drop out Pimpberry On November 8th, after playing the 10th day match between them Bagariel Pimpiper and Campus Promate Sausage Which will take place from 6:15 pm on Saturday 7 of the same month in the Bembibre Arena. They will be absent from Spain for a week, something that will undoubtedly affect the dynamics of the Perciano team, immersed in those dates on an important stage in the Endesa Women’s League calendar.

Calin and Rukanin, Who was selected in Group G alongside Belgium, Ukraine and Portugal, will play in the Portuguese town of Odivelas. On November 12, the confrontation will be between Ukraine and Finland, Whereas at 14, the North will face the home team. The decision for this qualification phase will be pending February 2021.

For its part, Poland, which falls in Group F alongside Belarus and Great Britain, will play its obligations in the Turkish capital Istanbul. If included in the final selection, Nashik will face his first date in this window on November 12th against the Belarusian team. Great Britain will be the opponent in the showdown on November 14th. In the window of February 2021, the Polish national team will play only one game, namely on the sixth day, against Belarus.