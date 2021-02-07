Elon Musk only plays one video game on the console (but it tastes great)

Elon Musk never stops. The mighty Tesla and SpaceX boss announced a few days ago that he was taking a hiatus on Twitter, but he’s already back. A very short stop that would have been particularly triggered Consequences of his tweet on the Clubhouse app. But before leaving, he made little recognition in the gaming business. Selected parts.

Elon Musk prefers the classics

Last week, Elon Musk was already part of His love for CyberPunk 2077. Also an opportunity to highlight the fact that the game can now be accessed from the new Tesla Model S that has a large touch screen.

But, when asking his Twitter followers, Elon Musk, who is more of a PC-oriented gamer, still admits that there is a console game that has his favorites. This is Halo. We imagine that the businessman, now one of the richest men in the world, is referring to the entire series and not to one business in particular. But, on a personal level, we still want to know which one is preferable. He might also be one of the players who waits with impatience Launching Halo Infinite.

Just Halo Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2021

Elon Musk, who appears to have a video game impairment, was already stressing the topic in June 2020. At the time, a netizen asked him what his favorite games were “ever”. His answer, which will please fundamentalists, contains games like Deus Ex, Half-Life 2, Bioshock, Mass Effect 2, Fallout 3 & New Vegas or Saints Row IV.

Deus Ex / Half-Life 2 / Bioshock / Mass Effect 2 / Fallout 3 & New Vegas / Saints Row IV Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2020

When we know how much time he actually spends at work, between Tesla and SpaceX, we still wonder how he finds the time to play so much … what makes us feel jealous without a doubt!