Fans are looking forward to “long night of sport”

At night from Sunday to Monday, the die-hard sports fan may have to turn night into day.

NFL Super Bowl and Thiem begin in Australia! Tonight from Sunday to Monday will be a real treat for all sports fans.

This is what the sports program looks like:

55. Super Bowl: The “Long Night Sports” begins at 0:30. One of the biggest sporting events in the world this year features a Jill duel. Patrick Mahomes is considered the new face of the NFL. It will be some time before the 25-year-old can break through Tom Brady’s field. If the Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs manage to defend their Super Bowl title against Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it will be confirmation of the generational change that has begun.

From America to Australia: Dennis Novak, Austria’s second-best player, will start the Australian Open around the same time from 1:00 am CET. For the first time, the number 35 has met globally. Adrian Mannarino. If Novak survives the opening match, Alexander Zverev (Gear 6) could wait. In the third round, a duel with Gail Monfils (FRA-10) will be possible.

After the Super Bowl match before the Thiem match: The Austrian tennis player performs at around 5 am (the third match after 1 a.m. CET) against Mikhail Kokoshkin (ATP No. 90) of Kazakhstan. The duel with defending champion and world leader Novak Djokovic will only be possible in the semifinals, and it will be a new edition of the 2020 final.