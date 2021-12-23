Elizabeth II of the UK: How the Queen is staying safe in the face of rising COVID-19 cases in England | Royals | property | nnda nnni | People

Details that do not go unnoticed. the Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom He will not make his traditional trip to his country house in Sandringham to birthday A Buckingham Palace source said he would celebrate instead at Windsor Castle, amid an increase in the omicron coronavirus variant in the UK.

Although there are currently no government restrictions on year-end meetings, the 95-year-old king He will stay at Windsor Castlewhere most of the epidemic occurred.

A source close to the king indicated that it was a personal decision that was taken after a “careful study” It reflects an ongoing precautionary approach. The source added that a number of members of Parliament will visit him british royal family during the Christmas holidays.

On Monday, 91,743 cases of COVID-19 were reported across the UK, the second highest daily total on record. Prime Minister Boris Johnson “will not hesitate” to Introducing new rules Based on the data being reviewed “hour by hour,” according to BBC.

How does Queen Elizabeth II stay safe

Windsor Castle crew It undergoes regular tests to detect COVID-19. A source close to Buckingham Palace recently said People That staff inside the ‘bubble’ keeping the Queen off COVID-19 find it a ‘joyful place’.

“Those who are in it appreciate their place,” the source adds. “They support the queen And someone they can laugh with and talk about today’s problems.”

very Receives regular visits His youngest son, Prince Edward of Wessex, and his wife Sophia of Wessex, who live a short drive away in Bagshot, and his son, Prince Andrew of York, who lives near Windsor Great Park at Royal Lodge.

Throughout the pandemic, Queen Elizabeth It was an example for the United Kingdom. In addition to canceling last year’s Christmas at Sandringham, the King and Prince Philip of Edinburgh (who died in April at the age of 99) received the vaccine and wore masks while outing.