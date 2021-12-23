The Maneskin has renewed his contract with Sony Music Italy

Rome, December 22 – Måneskin has renewed his contract with Sony Music Italy, thus strengthening the relationship they have had with the record company since their debut. With 6 diamond discs, 133 platinum, 34 gold globally and nearly 4 billion streams on all digital platforms, Victoria, Damiano, Thomas and Ethan are the most listened to Italians in the world on Spotify in 2021, a year that saw them champions many hits, From first place at the 71st Sanremo Festival and Eurovision Song Contest with the song “ZITTI E BUONI” (five platinum discs, found on the album “Teatro d’Ira – Vol. I”) to “Best Rock” MTV EMAs Award, first win for an artist Italian in an international category, listing “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” in the “Top 10 Trails of 2021” (Triple Platinum) according to the BBC. Måneskin returned from an extraordinary experience in the United States, with two live specials in New York and Los Angeles and a special guest appearance at the Rolling Stones Gala in Las Vegas. They have been guests on the iconic Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and the popular talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show and are proud to have been nominated for the 2021 American Music Awards – at which they gave an amazing performance – as “Favorite Favorite Song” with Beggin’. At number one on the US Rock Airplay chart, the song represents the fastest rise of a new band to #1 on US Alternative Airplay in the past 24 years. They also received a prestigious invitation from the Academy to the Grammy Museum to read some of the 64th edition nominations, and recently received two nominations for the BRIT 2022, the most important music award in the entire UK, in the ‘International Group of the Year’ category and for the song ‘International Song of the Year’ with their song One “I want to be your slave”. (Dealing).

(Ansa)